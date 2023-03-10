Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Up 3.4%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 181,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 107,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

