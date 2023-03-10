Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.31 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $156,316.36 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003456 BTC on exchanges.

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

