Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.
Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.67. Progressive has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $146.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.