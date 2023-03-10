Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.67. Progressive has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $146.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.