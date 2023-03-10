Prom Price Reaches $4.18 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00021013 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $76.30 million and $2.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00222973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.0918323 USD and is down -8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,416,291.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.