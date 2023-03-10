Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $225.00 at Guggenheim

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of RXDX opened at $118.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 946,320 shares of company stock valued at $108,921,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

