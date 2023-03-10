ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

