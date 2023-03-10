ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday.
ProPhase Labs Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.