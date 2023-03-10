ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 51 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

Get ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.