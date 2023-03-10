ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 38,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 13,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.36) to €11.00 ($11.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.60) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

