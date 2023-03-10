Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 684,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,269,257 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 252,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

