Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $47.09 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $47,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 3.8 %

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 337,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,599 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,659 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

