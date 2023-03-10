Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $50 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $49,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

