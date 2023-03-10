Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,094 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of General Motors worth $30,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of GM opened at $37.82 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

