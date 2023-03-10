Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 129 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $42,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $459.04 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.23 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.