Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Pure Cycle Stock Down 1.0 %

PCYO opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $216.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pure Cycle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 575,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 15.3% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 409,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.