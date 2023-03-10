Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Pure Cycle Stock Down 1.0 %
PCYO opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $216.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.
