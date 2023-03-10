Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Decreased by KeyCorp

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

