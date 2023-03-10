Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered by Oppenheimer

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $308.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.80%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.