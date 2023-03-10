Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Down 0.7%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 21,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 62,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Quhuo Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Articles

