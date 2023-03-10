Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Down 1.5%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.99. 66,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 53,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Rafael Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 519.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rafael

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Rafael by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rafael by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rafael during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.