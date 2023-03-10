Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Down 1.5%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.99. 66,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 53,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Rafael Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 519.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.
