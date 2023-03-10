Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

