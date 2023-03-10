Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.