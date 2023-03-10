Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RRC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

About Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

