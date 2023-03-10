Raymond James Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.45.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 77.38%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

