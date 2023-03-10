Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Purchases $106,125.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ready Capital Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

