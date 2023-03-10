Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF)

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS: LWSCF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2023 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

2/27/2023 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

2/27/2023 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

2/27/2023 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.