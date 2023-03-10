Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($84.78) to GBX 7,400 ($88.99) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.21) to GBX 7,500 ($90.19) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.61) to GBX 7,800 ($93.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,893.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGLY opened at $13.96 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

