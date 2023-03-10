Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Recruit in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Recruit Stock Performance

Recruit stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.15. 368,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Recruit has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

