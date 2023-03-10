Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Down 53.7% in February

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

Shares of RCRT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 110,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Recruiter.com Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 77.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

