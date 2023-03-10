Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. 928,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

