REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 5.3 %

RGNX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.