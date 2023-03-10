Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $358.12 million and approximately $96.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004925 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

