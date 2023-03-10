Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Replimune Group Company Profile

REPL stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.69.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.