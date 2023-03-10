Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Request has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $85.35 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022235 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00220108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,929.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08780481 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,453,442.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

