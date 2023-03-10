Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRK opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.31 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

