Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 666 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

