Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.75 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

