Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 17,064 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.