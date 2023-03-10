Reviewing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 40.86% 13.13% 2.12% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 7 1 0 2.13 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank OZK currently has a consensus target price of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Bank OZK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank OZK and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.38 billion 3.33 $564.14 million $4.54 8.06 BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.60 $6.92 million N/A N/A

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank OZK pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank OZK beats BEO Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

