Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 407,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,308,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Stories

