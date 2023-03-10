RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $298.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of RH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $346.06.

RH opened at $267.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.10. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.85. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,752 shares of company stock worth $107,945,101. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

