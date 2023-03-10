Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

