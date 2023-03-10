River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 6,846 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $126.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

