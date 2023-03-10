Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

