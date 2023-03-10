Robert W. Baird Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $70.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of DOCU opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.59, a P/E/G ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Articles
