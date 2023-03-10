Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) versus National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Critical Contrast

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Roblox alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roblox and National Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 9.94 -$924.37 million ($1.55) -25.77 National Instruments $1.66 billion 3.99 $139.64 million $1.05 47.90

Risk & Volatility

National Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Roblox has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Roblox and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 7 10 9 0 2.08 National Instruments 0 3 3 0 2.50

Roblox currently has a consensus price target of $37.42, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. National Instruments has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.89%. Given National Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -41.54% -200.01% -18.44% National Instruments 8.43% 17.40% 9.16%

Summary

National Instruments beats Roblox on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third-party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.