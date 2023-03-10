Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $280.77 and last traded at $282.00. Approximately 8,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Roche Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.71.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHVF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.