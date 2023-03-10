Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $280.77 and last traded at $282.00. Approximately 8,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Roche Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

