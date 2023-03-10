Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.72.

RKLB stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,099 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,843 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

