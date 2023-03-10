Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $215.33. 94,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

