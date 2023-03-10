Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.96. 729,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,612. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.