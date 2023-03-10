Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,907 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 2.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 851.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,568 shares of company stock worth $5,059,907. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

