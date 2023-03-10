Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 6,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,736,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,128,883. The company has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

